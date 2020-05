According to police, the incident happened late Friday morning at around 11:51 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Sam Furr Rd.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department is currently searching for an assault suspect.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Police said following an extensive search they have located the suspect.