Victim of July assault has died, CMPD investigating as homicide

The 59-year-old died of a head injury he sustained during a July attack, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after sustaining a head injury in a July attack, a Charlotte man has died and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide, police announced Thursday.

On July 24, Corey Black was hospitalized after an assault near the 4400 block of Randolph Road, which is located near the Cotswold Village shopping center at the intersection of South Sharon Amity Road and Randolph Road.

After the assault, Black was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital. Black, 59, died of his injuries on Nov. 5, CMPD announced Thursday.

CMPD has not publically announced any charges connected to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

