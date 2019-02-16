CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot in north Charlotte Friday night, and a male suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

It happened after 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Gibbons Link Rd. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Demarcus McManus.

Police said, they responded to a service call of an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived they found McManus in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to officers, around 8:10 p.m. McManus smashed the windows of an unoccupied vehicle on Nathan Drive, then approached a female sitting in a different vehicle which was parked in a driveway on Gibbons Link Road and punched her in the face without provocation.

The female informed police that she did not know McManus and the assault was unprovoked.

McManus then continued down Gibbons Link Road where the male suspect drove up in a car. CMPD said as the suspect was driving past, McManus threw himself on to the hood of the suspect's car, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The suspect stopped the vehicle and McManus then smashed out the window at which the suspect shot him. The suspect drove down the street for about 100 yards, stopped, and immediately called 911, police said.

When officers arrived the suspect surrendered to the officers and voluntarily went to CMPD Headquarters to speak with Detectives. Officers said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.