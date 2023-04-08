Video and audio recordings released in case involving SC woman accused of hitting and killing a Charlotte bride in DUI crash

A court ordered authorities at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office to give these recordings to media outlets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released a series of videos and audio recordings involving the woman accused of hitting and killing a Charlotte bride during a DUI crash back in April. The recordings were released after a court ordered the Sheriff's Office to send them to media outlets.

In a conversation with a person presumed to be her boyfriend, Komoroski indicates that a Sheriff's Office official arranged for her to meet her parents in person at the jail.

This privilege is not normally extended to inmates.

At one point in the recording, Komoroski says that she met with a "head person" at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

"I met with her today. And she's like trying to help me out," Komoroski said. "And she is like...I don't want you in here like you should be with your family..."

Earlier calls show Komoroski's father telling her to hunker down.

These recordings were released a few days after a South Carolina judge denied bond for Komoroski.

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller were leaving their wedding reception in Folly Beach on April 28 when their golf cart was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Samantha Miller died from her injuries, while Aric Hutchinson suffered two broken legs, multiple broken bones in his face and brain injuries.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing multiple charges including reckless homicide.