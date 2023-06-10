Virginia man charged with drug trafficking after being stopped for traffic violation in Iredell County, police say

Alexander Vella was arrested for trafficking Fentanyl and other drug crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia man is under arrest in Iredell County after being charged with trafficking Fentanyl and several other drug charges.

On Oct. 3, 24-year-old Alexander Jett Vella was driving south on I-77 in Iredell County when the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team pulled him over for a traffic violation.

At the traffic stop, deputies noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from inside the car during the traffic stop and decided to search the car.

During the search, deputies found 5.7 grams of Fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Vella was arrested at the scene and taken to Iredell County Detention Center.

Vella has been charged with the following offenses:

Felony Trafficking Opiate by Transport

Felony Trafficking Opiate by Possession

Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain Vehicle for the Sale or Use of a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Vella is being held on a $4,500 secured bond.

“This amount of Fentanyl could kill approximately 2,000 people if exposed to this drug. Drugs like this pose a significant threat to our community, and people trafficking this amount are dangerous to our citizens," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.