Virginia man charged with drug trafficking after being stopped for traffic violation in Iredell County, police say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia man is under arrest in Iredell County after being charged with trafficking Fentanyl and several other drug charges.
On Oct. 3, 24-year-old Alexander Jett Vella was driving south on I-77 in Iredell County when the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team pulled him over for a traffic violation.
At the traffic stop, deputies noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from inside the car during the traffic stop and decided to search the car.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
During the search, deputies found 5.7 grams of Fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Vella was arrested at the scene and taken to Iredell County Detention Center.
Vella has been charged with the following offenses:
- Felony Trafficking Opiate by Transport
- Felony Trafficking Opiate by Possession
- Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Felony Maintain Vehicle for the Sale or Use of a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Vella is being held on a $4,500 secured bond.
“This amount of Fentanyl could kill approximately 2,000 people if exposed to this drug. Drugs like this pose a significant threat to our community, and people trafficking this amount are dangerous to our citizens," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Sheriff Campbell's statement comes as groups in the Charlotte area are pushing for action to reduce opioid deaths, particularly in Black communities, which have experienced dramatic increases in overdose deaths over the last few years.