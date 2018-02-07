A Virginia resident with a long criminal history was arrested on I-85 on Monday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, their department was working traffic enforcement on Interstate 85, and stopped a vehicle on southbound Interstate 85 for a speeding violation.

Deputies report during the stop, they detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a 9-millimeter handgun, about 24 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of marijuana and $2,950 in United States currency.

The driver, Darrell Alexander Laron Ford, claimed to be traveling from Norfolk, Virginia, to Atlanta, Georgia.

Ford was charged with speeding 85 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, providing fictitious information to an officer, felony possession of firearm by felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ford was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Ford has an extensive criminal history in Virginia, including three felony convictions for possession of controlled substances.

