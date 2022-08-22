Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say

A man was shot in the leg and neck while leaving the Waffle House on Cherry Road in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said.

Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.

Investigators said the victim was leaving the restaurant when a man in the parking lot pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck and leg. The suspect then sped away from the scene in a white sedan.

The victim's injuries aren't considered life-threatening and he's expected to recover, Rock Hill detectives said.

No arrests have been made in the case and Rock Hill police haven't identified the suspect at this time. Any person with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department immediately.

