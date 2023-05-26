North Carolina K-9 shot and killed in line of duty

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Santos was accidentally shot while a fellow officer while searching for a suspect early Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a K9 accidentally shot in the line of duty by another officer.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said his officers stopped a suspect near the Carrington Woods neighborhood along North Smithfield Road around 12:30 a.m. A passenger from the car fled into a nearby wooded area, and police requested help from the sheriff's office.

K9 Santos and his handler were tracking the suspect when the Knightdale officer accidentally fired a shot, hitting the dog.

K9 Santos was rushed to the North Carolina State Veterinary Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff's office released the following statement:

"K9 Santos, a German shepherd, was skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination. He gave his life to ensure the safety of our deputies and the residents of Wake County. Santos joined the Wake County Sheriff's Office in 2016, making him the longest serving K9. We thank him for his loyalty and service."

