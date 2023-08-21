Woman who robbed Walgreens threatens clerk, 'Give me all the money or I will kill you': Police

The robber threatened to kill the clerk if they didn't hand over all their money, investigators say.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are investigating the robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy that happened on Saturday.

Rock Hill officers responded to a reported robbery at the Walgreens located at the corner of Cherry Road and Oakland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. When officers arrived, they were told a woman approached the counter demanding money. The woman reportedly told the clerk, "Give me all the money or I will kill you" while reaching back behind her back as if she had a gun, according to detectives.

The woman received an undisclosed amount of cash before running from the store. The suspect is described as a Black female who is approximately 5-foot-9 weighing around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jeans and a hat that said "Boss" on it. It's unclear if she was actually armed during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.