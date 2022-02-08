Security guard opens fire during assault at Charlotte Walmart, police say

Police said the security guard fired a gun when being assaulted at a Walmart on South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a security guard opened fire during a reported assault at a southwest Charlotte Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD officers were called to the Walmart at South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around noon. A CMPD spokesperson said a security guard employed by a private business was assaulted and fired their weapon.

Multiple police vehicles are outside the Walmart and Lowe's Home Improvement stores with yellow police tape in the parking lot.

CMPD did not say if anyone was struck by gunfire or injured during the assault. Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time or announced any arrests.

Gunfire forces evacuation of S Tryon Walmart.

No further information was provided by CMPD. Any person with information about this incident is encouraged to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

