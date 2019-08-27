KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A woman from Nash County faces a felony charge after a baby was badly injured at a Knightdale daycare center.

Kimberly Sugg Boykin, 51, of Middlesex, was charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday.

According to the warrant, Boykin "willfully twisted the left femur" of a 6-month-old and "neglected to report abuse after several opportunities to do so." According to the warrant, the abuse occurred on March 23.

Knightdale police arrested Boykin on Monday.

The child's leg was fractured as a result of the abuse, according to the warrant.

