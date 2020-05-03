CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When popular restaurant owner Scott Brooks was shot and killed during a December robbery outside his restaurant in December, the suspects made off with the $100 Brooks had been carrying, court documents revealed Thursday.

Terry Conner Jr., one of two men sought in the December killing, was arrested early Wednesday morning and made his first court appearance Thursday.

"I am completely innocent," Conner told the Mecklenburg County judge Thursday. "To the victim's family, I am sorry for their loss but I had nothing to do with it."

Conner is being charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He made his initial court appearance Thursday. Reporters were allowed to record video but not audio of the hearing.

Conner, who was not expected to speak Thursday in what is ordinarily a quick hearing, was told by a judge that he will have a chance to tell his side of the story in upcoming court appearances.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department remains confident in their arrest of Conner as they continue to search for a second suspect seen on surveillance video outside Brooks Sandwich Shop, the popular restaurant in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the second suspect remains eligible for the $21,000 reward. Tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Brooks was shot and killed shortly after arriving at the family-owned restaurant on December 9. According to the time stamp on the video, the suspects were at the restaurant just before 6 a.m. Detectives believe Brooks' killing stemmed from a robbery attempt of the cash-only restaurant.

Police said Brooks was preparing to open the shop when he was confronted by an unknown suspect.

Conner has a criminal history, which includes a 6 year sentence for a home invasion where he shot two people, according to county documents. He was released from prison three months before Brooks' murder.

WCNC Charlotte learned Thursday Conner was still being monitored for post-release supervision.

