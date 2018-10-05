An investigation is underway in Duplin County following a disturbing video that’s getting a lot of attention on social media.

The video shows Anthony Wall wearing a tuxedo and being choked and thrown to the ground by a Warsaw police officer outside a Waffle House on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene after Wall allegedly got into an argument with a restaurant employee.

The 22-year-old from Fayetteville was in Warsaw taking his 16-year-old sister to prom.

The Duplin County District Attorney will determine if the officer used excessive force to make the arrest.

