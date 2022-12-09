x
Crime

Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds

Police say the teacher was in possession of alcohol on school grounds at the time of the citation
Credit: WCNC

WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. 

After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under the influence of alcohol. 

Officers also say the teacher was in possession of alcohol on school grounds. The teacher was not arrested but was cited on this matter. 

