'Tyler' repaints Waxhaw water tank without approval

In humorous yet serious announcement, Waxhaw police are trying to find the person who climbed, spray painted water tank.

WAXHAW, N.C. — They might have a sense of humor but they still have a job to do and the Waxhaw Police Department is trying to find the person responsible for trespassing and spray painting the town's iconic water tank.

"Our historic water tower has been partially repainted by someone over the weekend, without prior approval of the Town of Waxhaw," the police department said online.

Pictures of the graffiti show the words "Tyler wuz here" alongside a heart with "A+T." It also has been marked with a crying face and the words, "Blessed I thank God."

Based on the artistic efforts, police say they can deduce a few things:

“Tyler wuz here” He loves “A” He is not afraid of heights, Tyler is blessed (for not falling off the tower)

"Tyler, the truth may set you free, but only if it comes from you," police said in their announcement. "If we get it from someone else first, not so much. Come on down to the PD and explain your artistic influences."

Authorities are looking for anyone named Tyler (or pretending to be Tyler) who may love someone with a name starting with an "A." Anyone with information leading to an arrestment may eligible for a "nice cash reward," police said.

The water tank, commonly misidentified as a water tower, is an iconic symbol for the Union County town, its mayor told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle previously.

