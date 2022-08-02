NC deputy shot in 9-hour standoff dies from injuries

Sgt. Matthew Fishman and two other deputies were shot while serving an involuntary commitment order to a man in Wayne County Monday morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Sgt. Matthew Fishman, one of the three Wayne County deputies shot on Monday morning, has died from his injuries.

Gov. Roy Cooper mentioned Fishman's death during a Council of State meeting on Tuesday morning, offering his condolences.

Fishman was 38 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday," the county said in a statement.

The deputies were shot while serving an involuntary commitment order, meaning someone thought the suspect was a danger to himself and needed help, at a home in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley.

