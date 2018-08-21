CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released the 911 calls from a deadly shooting involving an east Charlotte store owner from earlier this month.

Alan Brett Corder, 49, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after detectives said he shot and killed 20-year-old Justin Anderson at the American Beauty Garden off East Independence Boulevard sometime around 4:30 a.m. on August 6.

Corder told police he saw Anderson inside the store on a security camera at his home. That's when he called 911 to report the break-in. Near the end of the first call, Corder is heard telling a 911 dispatcher “we’ll see what happens when I get there.” The dispatcher then asked if Corder was armed, and he said yes, he had a weapon.

A second call begins with Corder telling the dispatcher that he opened fire when Anderson ran out of the store.

"He just ran out the store," Corder said. "He ran at me, I shot at him like three or four times. I think I may have hit him."

Corder is then heard telling the dispatcher that officers arrived at the scene and he told them that Anderson ran around to the back of the building. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

