Police say two suspects opened fire in the parking lot of a Walmart on Galleria Boulevard Saturday night, leaving a 22-year-old man shot, and multiple cars with bullet holes. One of the cars belongs to a mom and daughter, who told NBC Charlotte they saw the shooting.

They said one of the bullets came frighteningly close to hitting them -- Dana Knox says she jumped into action to save her daughter 22-year-old Madison Ruff.

Knox and Ruff say they saw people shooting at each other outside the Walmart, so they ducked for cover. They say it wasn’t long before someone was shooting in their direction.

“All of a sudden you hear arguing,” Ruff said.

“You just hear gunshots, lots of gunshots,” Knox said.

Police say two suspects were shooting in the parking lot around 11 p.m. Saturday. The mother and daughter say they ducked for cover behind their car. However, in a moment of curiosity, Ruff says she stood up and looked around.

“I look at him (the suspect) and he looks at me, and my mom yanks me down,” Ruff said.

Knox didn't think twice about protecting her daughter.

“I went into mama bear mode," Knox said. "That’s my baby. And the next thing you hear is 'pop' on the top of her car."

Ruff is thankful her mom took action.

“If my mom didn’t pull me down, it could have hit me,” Ruff said.

In all, the gunfire hit two cars and injured a 22 year-old man. Police say the shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital.

So far, whoever pulled the trigger remains on the loose.

“I want to get to the bottom of whatever this was,” Ruff said.

Ruff and Knox are hoping the suspect is found.

“We are innocent people, we didn’t do anything wrong, we walked out of Walmart," Knox said. "That’s not OK."

According to the police report, the 22 year-old man who was shot knew one of the suspects. Police say detectives are still investigating the exact motive in the shooting.