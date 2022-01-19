Wesley Hadsell's first trial ended in a mistrial in 2020, and now the case is moving forward again, following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The second trial of a man accused of murdering his stepdaughter is beginning to get underway in Southampton County.

Wesley Hadsell's first trial ended in a mistrial in 2020, and now the case is moving forward again, following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early March of 2015, 18-year-old Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell disappeared in Norfolk while she was home from Longwood University. On April 9, 2015, detectives found her body in a ditch in Southampton County.

The medical examiner determined AJ died from acute heroin poisoning.

It wasn't until 2018 that the Southampton County Commonwealth's Attorney charged Hadsell in connection with AJ's death. A grand jury indicted Hadsell on charges of first-degree murder, non-capital murder, and felony concealment of a dead body.

This will be the second attempt at a trial after Hadsell's first one in 2020 ended with a mistrial.

Hadsell is pleading not guilty.

On Wednesday, attorneys on both sides began to question potential jurors. Court officials say they expect opening statements will start on Friday or Monday, and they expect the trial to last about a month, total.

Hadsell is already in prison serving a 10-year sentence for an unrelated federal ammunition charge that dates back to 2013.