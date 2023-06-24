Fourth shooting within 24 hours reported in Charlotte

Medic said two patients were hit by gunfire along West Arrowood Road Saturday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people were treated for gunshot wounds in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, just two miles away from the scene of an earlier homicide investigation.

The agency confirmed first responders were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. along West Arrowood Road near Nations Ford Road. One patient had minor injuries, while another had serious injuries.

As of publication, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not shared details about the scene.

Saturday afternoon's shooting marked the fourth such scene in Charlotte within the last 24 hours. The earlier homicide investigation nearby unfolded along Nations Drive in the southwest part of the city around 4 a.m. Around that same time, CMPD confirmed three people were wounded in a shooting in north Charlotte.

Late Friday night, CMPD and Medic said two people were hurt after a fight in the NoDa neighborhood in Charlotte escalated to gunfire. One of the two hurt was hospitalized for a gunshot wound. Both had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

