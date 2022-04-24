Charlotte FD: Fire under investigation was intentionally set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a fire that was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. It happened Saturday on West Cama Street in southwest Charlotte.
Charlotte Fire said the estimated loss from the fire is valued at $35,000.
The investigation is still underway, and no additional information was provided as to a possible motive or suspect. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
