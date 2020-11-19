Convicted felon charged in crash that seriously injured young child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A convicted felon is facing new charges after police said he caused a crash that seriously injured a young child in west Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were notified of a suspect wanted for an assault on a police officer in Fayetteville who was spotted in Charlotte. The suspect, 27-year-old Marcus Alonzo Harris, was seen driving a white Toyota Camry on the inbound lanes of the Brookshire Freeway near I-85 just before 10 p.m.
When drivers tried to stop Harris, CMPD said he sped away from officers, engaging in a pursuit. About a minute later, police said Harris caused a crash between two other vehicles that injured multiple people. Harris' vehicle caught fire and officers stopped to put out the flames and take Harris into custody.
CMPD said three passengers in a Mitsubishi Gallant suffered serious injuries. A young child in that vehicle also sustained life-threatening injuries. Each passenger was taken to a Charlotte hospital and the young child is in critical condition. The driver of a Chevy Cruze suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.
Detectives said Harris was driving recklessly on Brookshire Freeway and ran a red light while trying to turn onto I-85 southbound and crashed into the Mitsubishi.
Harris is being treated for serious injuries he suffered in the crash. CMPD said he will be served warrants upon his release from the hospital. He will also face additional charges for the crimes he committed that led to the crash. CMPD said it will conduct an internal investigation to ensure the officers' actions were consistent with department policies.