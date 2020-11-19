Convicted felon charged in crash that seriously injured young child

According to CMPD, Marcus Harris was wanted for an assault against a Fayetteville Police officer when he caused a crash in west Charlotte that hurt 4 people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A convicted felon is facing new charges after police said he caused a crash that seriously injured a young child in west Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were notified of a suspect wanted for an assault on a police officer in Fayetteville who was spotted in Charlotte. The suspect, 27-year-old Marcus Alonzo Harris, was seen driving a white Toyota Camry on the inbound lanes of the Brookshire Freeway near I-85 just before 10 p.m.

When drivers tried to stop Harris, CMPD said he sped away from officers, engaging in a pursuit. About a minute later, police said Harris caused a crash between two other vehicles that injured multiple people. Harris' vehicle caught fire and officers stopped to put out the flames and take Harris into custody.

CMPD said three passengers in a Mitsubishi Gallant suffered serious injuries. A young child in that vehicle also sustained life-threatening injuries. Each passenger was taken to a Charlotte hospital and the young child is in critical condition. The driver of a Chevy Cruze suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Detectives said Harris was driving recklessly on Brookshire Freeway and ran a red light while trying to turn onto I-85 southbound and crashed into the Mitsubishi.