Man charged in deadly wreck that hurt 7 kids in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed one person and injured seven children in west Charlotte Sunday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a crash at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road around 10 p.m. CMPD said a 2016 Nissan Maxima and 2004 Cadillac Escalade crashed at the intersection, injuring multiple people.

Officers said the driver of the Escalade, identified as Michael Jordan II, and seven children ranging from ages 3 to 15 were injured in the crash. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Ricky Lamont Dinkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Nissan was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said several of the kids weren't properly restrained in the Escalade at the time of the crash. Detectives determined that the Nissan was driving recklessly near Little Rock Road when it sideswiped a vehicle and ran the red light at Toddville Road and Freedom Drive.

The driver crashed into Jordan's Escalade, which was turning left onto Toddville Road. CMPD said it suspects Dinkins was also impaired at the time of the crash.

Jordan was charged with driving while impaired, driving a vehicle with an open container and seven counts of misdemeanor child abuse. Police said his impairment doesn't appear to be the cause of the crash.