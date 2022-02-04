'We want to see these children live' | Community leaders go door-to-door in west Charlotte to help curb gun violence

In the last month, multiple teens and children have died or been injured due to gun violence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastors, community activists, and non-profits gathered Saturday in West Charlotte to talk to their neighbors about gun violence.

The most recent was a 10-year-old girl shot at a Charlotte car wash, who police say is now facing life-altering injuries.

Last year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the city saw an 18% decrease in the rate of murder compared to 2020. The Charlotte-based group called Stop the Killing Crusade wants to bring this year’s rate to a 25% decrease.

The grassroots organization was founded in 1988 with the goal of decreasing the homicide rate in Charlotte.

“We begin to accept these enormous rates of crime in silent, and we're here today to we're going to break that silence," said Rev. James Barnett, the group's founder.

The group says addressing poverty can directly impact the homicide rate.

“If people are in need of diapers, or people are in need of basic essentials, they're more likely to go out and commit some of these crimes," said Joshua Bridges, founder of the University Soup Kitchen.

At the event, community members could come by and get free food and shop for household items. One of the people helping was Kashauna Sanders, who lost her 17-year old son two years ago.

“We want to see these children live past the age of 13 and 14, and live past the age of 17," she said. "You know, dying at 17, I still struggle with that number. Because his life was taken from him.”

The group says they want to be candid about gun violence within the Black community. They hope handing out a plate of food or having a quick conversation can make one person take action on violence in the city.

