Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a west Charlotte home was shot into early Friday morning.

CMPD was called to a shooting in the 2700 block of Columbus Circle near Marlowe Avenue around 5 a.m.

An officer at the scene said several people were inside the home during the shooting but no one was hurt. CMPD has not released any suspect information or made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.