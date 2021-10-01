Homicide investigation launched in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they were investigating a homicide in the west part of the city Friday evening.
Initial details were limited, but CMPD tweeted out the investigation had launched just before 6 p.m. The scene was set up along Clydesdale Terrace near Ambassador Street.
Medic later confirmed a reported gunshot wound victim was called in from the area, and that one person had died.
Officers on scene told WCNC Charlotte the victim was an innocent bystander showing off a car when the gunfire erupted. In an update later Friday night, CMPD confirmed the victim's death, and confirmed the investigation was ongoing.
The victim's name was not yet released, and CMPD did not discuss any possible suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a homicide detective, or leave a Crime Stoppers tip online or at 704-334-1600.