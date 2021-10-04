CMPD investigating homicide after Tuckaseegee Road shooting

The details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. Police confirm one person has died.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 2800 block of Tuckaseegee Road. Police and Mecklenburg EMS medics responded to the scene after reports of a shooting.

Just after 3:20 p.m., Mecklenburg EMS confirmed two people had been taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. Just after 5 p.m., police confirmed one person had died.

The details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information.