Homicide reported in west Charlotte, police say

The investigation started Tuesday evening along Sadler Road, just off of the Catawba River.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating another homicide Tuesday, this time in the west Charlotte area.

Just after 6 p.m., CMPD officers responded to Sadler Road and Fox Valley Road in the Dixie-Berryhill area in response to an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, police found a victim suffering from gunshot injuries in their own driveway. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say this incident was domestic violence related. No further details were released about this incident.

WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information on this scene. We will update this article as soon as new details are shared by the police.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter



CMPD earlier confirmed they've investigated 100 homicide cases this year. CMPD also notes that homicides can be reclassified if they are determined to be justified, meaning that the number could change.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts