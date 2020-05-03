CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The investigation is taking place in the 1200 block of Saratoga Drive.

Police first responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in an apartment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His name has not yet been released, as his family has not been notified.

Homicide detectives are working to determine if there were any additional witnesses. No suspect information has been released.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information at this time. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Trump to present the Medal of Freedom to retired general

Twin brother of Scott Brooks says arrest of his brother's killer brings closure

Two found dead in Charlotte creek bed, investigation underway

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to counter coronavirus' economic impact

Bodycam video released in Gastonia officer-involved shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings