CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department concluded that an overnight fire at a trailer in west Charlotte was intentionally sparked following an investigation.

The department reported the incident around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Old Plank Road near Brookshire Boulevard. No injuries were reported following the blaze.

Damages for the incident are estimated to be $22,000, according to the department.