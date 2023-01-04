Man charged with west Charlotte sexual assault scheduled to face judge

Octavis Wilson is facing numerous charges in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who'd just gotten off a CATS bus in west Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspect charged in a November sexual assault in west Charlotte is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday.

Octavis Wilson is facing was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female among other charges in connection with an alleged attack on Glenwood Drive, near Tuckaseegee Road, on Nov. 5.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was able to get away from the suspect and called 911 for help shortly after being assaulted in a port-a-potty near the intersection of Glenwood and Tuckaseegee. She told investigations the suspect hit her in the head and face several times, claiming Wilson said he wouldn't stop unless she gave him what he wanted, according to court documents obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

Wilson was taken into custody after officers spotted him less than a day after the reported attack. After an interview with detectives, Wilson was arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

In a controversial decision, retiring Mecklenburg County Judge Tracy Hewitt reduced Wilson's bond from $2 million to $50,000. Hewitt told Wilson, "we're gonna help you out" during a virtual hearing when he promised to "not mess up no more."

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings voiced his frustration at Hewitt's decision on Twitter, saying it sends a bad message to the public.

"What kind of message are we sending to our citizens when they see these offenders get right back out after committing very serious crimes against them?" Jennings asked. "Our job is to do everything in our power to not only keep the community safe but to make them feel safe. We continue to ask our judicial partners to take these crimes just as serious as we do."

The investigation remains active. Any person with information about this assault or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.