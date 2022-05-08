Investigation underway after shooting in west Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Details remain limited following a shooting that happened on May 8 in west Charlotte.
Medic confirmed one person was transported with "life-threatening" injuries after a shooting in the 2500 block of Little Rock Road Sunday night.
A crew from WCNC Charlotte was at the scene and located a heavy police presence, crime tape and damaged car near a shopping center in the area. The shooting allegedly happened around 8 p.m. Traffic from Tuckaseegee Road into Little Rock Road was also impacted due to the scene.
No other updates were provided. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.
This story will be update as information becomes available.
