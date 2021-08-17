15-year-old shot in west Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old was shot multiple times in west Charlotte Monday night, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace a few minutes after 10:30 p.m. Police said the teen was shot multiple times.
Investigators said they are searching for two suspects in connection with this shooting. Detectives haven't released any suspect information at this time and no arrests have been announced. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident can call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.
