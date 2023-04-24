Shooting leaves 8-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries, CMPD says

Police have not released information on a suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl is seriously injured after someone shot into a home in West Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on the 2800 block of Burbank Drive, shortly after 1 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the home had been shot into and found the 8-year-old girl.

The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in serious but stable condition.

Detectives and officers are currently on scene. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

