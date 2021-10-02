Medic: 1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting on I-85

One person was rushed to the hospital after being found shot along I-85 in west Charlotte near Little Rock Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting on I-85 in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to Medic, crews responded to a shooting on the southbound side of I-85 near Little Rock Road around 4 a.m. Medic said the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour before reopening around 5:30 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not announced any arrests or released any suspect information at this time. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.