Man seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 5700 block of Leake Street, just off West Boulevard near the Billy Graham Parkway around 6 a.m.

When police got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries. CMPD has not identified the victim.

So far, no arrests have been made and detectives have not released any suspect information. CMPD detectives are currently covering the area looking for any potential witnesses.