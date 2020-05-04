CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has non-life-threatening injuries after a west Charlotte shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. Saturday in response to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect information has been released. It's not clear if anyone else was hurt in this incident.

No other information has been released.

Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

