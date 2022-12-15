Body scanners detect gun at West Mecklenburg High School, CMS says

The unloaded gun was detected by body scanners placed at the entrance of West Mecklenburg High School, administrators said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's possession at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced.

The weapon was detected by body scanners at the school's entrance and was not loaded, according to CMS. Police were called to the school and are investigating the incident.

All students and staff at West Meck are safe and there were no disruptions to classes. No further information was released by CMS regarding the incident. The student has not been identified.

This is the second gun found on a CMS campus this school year. A student was charged after a weapon was found at Julius Chambers High School in October.

All CMS high schools have body scanners after a record number of weapons were found on campuses last school year. A CMS spokesperson said in August the district plans to add body scanners to middle schools and K-8 campuses, too.

