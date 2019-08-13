COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says over two dozen people have been arrested or identified in an operation that went after both men trying to have sex with what they thought was a girl and men involved in sex trafficking. Among those arrested included one of his own deputies and a former SC Department of Transportation Commissioner.

Lott unveiled the results Tuesday of what investigators called Operation Relentless Guardian, a five-day effort to crack down on sex crimes. It involved multiple law agencies, included the South Carolina Attorney General's office.

"We've got monsters who live that live in our community," Lott said about the actions of the men.

Lott broke the arrested suspects into two groups: 14 people were what he called "travelers," men who were willing to travel to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. (It was actually an undercover officer.) The other were men who were promoting human sex trafficking in websites and chat rooms.

Lott said some of the travelers came from other states, including Georgia and Florida, and one suspect drove seven hours to meet what he thought was a girl. The men sent nude pictures and communicated in chat groups, and tried to convince the "girl" to have sex.

But the effort also nabbed one of Lott's own: 34-year-old Derek Vandenham. Lott said Vandenham was actually on duty as a deputy for the department when he attempted to communicate with what he though was a 15-year-old girl.

"It made me sick to my stomach," Lott said. "This is probably one of the most frustrating things, one of the most disgusting things I've had to deal with is have a deputy do this."

Vandenham was immediately fired.

Another 14 suspects were involved in what Lott called the promotion of human sex trafficking. Once again, according to Lott, the suspects communicated in chat rooms and online looking for sex, this time with an adult female. Included in the group was an American Airlines pilot who was due to fly out the next day.

But perhaps the most well-known name is 72-year-old John Hardee, a former SCDOT commissioner who has part of a road named after him near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Just last week, Hardee was sentenced to 45 days of home confinement and 18 months of probation for telling someone to destroy emails before the FBI could read them in an obstruction case that's unrelated to the new arrest.

The sheriff said while officers will target these criminals, he needs parents to help.

"Parents you have to know what your children are doing. That computer, that phone that they have is not a distraction. You have to be a parent, you have to monitor what they're doing."

"Every day these monsters are reaching out to our young kids, particularly young females, and sometimes it doesn't turn out well."

Lott said they're still working to pick up some of the so-called travelers and bring them to Columbia for prosecution.