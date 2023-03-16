"Let me just first say our hearts go out to Miss Robinson's family and friends," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The White House Thursday publically addressed the death of Shanquella Robinson for the first time Thursday.

"Let me just first say our hearts go out to Miss Robinson's family and friends," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "It is devastating what occurred."

Earlier this week, attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson shared a letter they sent to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken that identified a woman who traveled to Mexico with Robinson that they claim was responsible for her death. The letter includes an 18-page packet with her autopsy and unreleased documents from prosecutors and police.

TIMELINE: The mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson

"In our letter to President Biden and Secretary Blinken, we clearly stated that one of two things needs to happen: either the U.S. extradites Shanquella's killer to Mexico or the U.S. takes jurisdiction of the case and her killer is prosecuted her," Crump said. "Inaction is not acceptable in this case. Shanquella's family deserves swift justice for her death."

On Thursday, Jean-Pierre shared limited insight citing ongoing efforts by the FBI, Department of Justice, and the State Department.

"Because there is an FBI investigation underway, there's very little that we can say," Jean-Pierre explained. " We got to, as you know, are very be careful about criminal investigations or any investigations that are currently happening through DOJ in this, or in this particular case, the FBI.

Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a group of six people for vacation in late October 2022. According to a police report, a doctor was called to assist Robinson on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 2 p.m.

The group of people with Robinson told the doctor she had been excessively drinking. The doctor checked on Robinson and insisted on taking her to the hospital, but the people she was with refused.

Robinson started having convulsions around 4 p.m. at which point an ambulance was finally called. Despite numerous attempts to revive her, Robinson was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m., according to the police report.

While this is the story that appears in the police report about the incident, Robinson's death certificate says she died 15 minutes after suffering a severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.