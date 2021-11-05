Widow of man shot, killed by Mooresville officers files lawsuit

The wife of a man who was shot and killed by Mooresville police in 2020 says her husband was complying with officers' commands when he was killed at their home.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The widow of a man who was shot and killed by Mooresville police in August of 2020 filed a lawsuit against the officers involved and the Town of Mooresville, claiming her husband was complying with officers when he was shot.

Christopher Craven was shot and killed by Mooresville police during a domestic incident. The Mooresville Police Department said the officers immediately identified themselves and gave multiple commands for Craven to show his hands. In a statement, Mooresville police said Craven reached for the firearm from his waist and drew the weapon, prompting two officers to fire at him.

Amy Rhinehart Craven filed a lawsuit saying that her husband was experiencing a mental health crisis that resulted from issues with depression and anxiety when he was killed. The lawsuit states Craven was suicidal and no shots were fired and he was complying with officers' commands when he was shot "20 plus" times. Craven's older daughter was home at the time and made the 911 call.

Officers performed CPR and attempted to give medical care to Craven until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An accreditation hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. A group of people supporting Craven's family is expected to be at Mooresville's town hall to organize outside the building.

