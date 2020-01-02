It’s been nearly four years since Robert Reps was tragically murdered inside his home and this week inside a Union County courtroom his wife plead guilty to killing him.

In July 2016, Kimberly Reps first told police she and her husband where victims of a violent home invasion at their home in Matthews and that was the cause of her husband’s death. Days later after investigators took a closer look the forensic evidence all signs pointed to Reps who eventually admitted she shot and killed her husband.

Fast forward nearly four years later, just a day before she was set to go on trial and Reps plead guilty to second degree murder. A judge sentenced her to 20 to 25 years in prison. But those who knew and loved Robert believe that punishment just isn’t good enough.

“I think life in this case would satisfy so many of us,” says a close friend of Robert.

She adds Robert was known for being an amazing father to two daughters and also a lover of ice hockey. He was also known for making prosthetics for amputees which is just one of the ways he forever changed her life.

“When I had my leg amputated he was right there at the hospital with me walking me through everything that I was going to go through with getting a new prosthetic.”

Even though the courtroom served at least a piece of justice this week family and friends say that will never erase their loss.

“To this day there’s so many people who miss him and still mourn for him.”

More news:

Man arrested on 6 counts of human trafficking in Charlotte

Sextortion: Scam claims to have accessed your home cameras

Brooks Sandwich House to reopen Saturday

Lakers' first game since Kobe's death an emotional scene at Staples Center