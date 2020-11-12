2-year-old killed in Wilkes County hit-and-run identified

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper says Atticus Stamey wandered away from his home and was hit by a driver. The boy died from his injuries.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say a 2-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening.

Investigators said the toddler, identified as Atticus Stamey, of Hays, wandered away from his home and was hit by a driver along Traphill Road near Jettie Jones Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The boy had been left at a home with two other children for a short time as a parent went to a neighboring house, according to officials.

Family members found the child along the road and took him to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for medical assistance.

First responders took the boy to Wilkes Medical Center where he died a short time later.