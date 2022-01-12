Officials said fake 911 calls regarding active shooters and SWATTING situations were reported at several North Carolina schools Thursday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several Piedmont Triad high schools received 911 hoax calls about active shooter situations or SWATTING incidents on Thursday. Officials reported similar calls happened at several high schools across North Carolina.

ALAMANCE COUNTY

Williams High School lifted its lockdown after police determined an "incident" reported at the school turned out to be a hoax call.

Police said someone called the school claiming there was an active shooter on campus. Officials said the same number made similar calls to other high schools across the state.

Police swept the high school and determined the call was a hoax and students were not in danger.

"Our students and staff did a great job during the lockdown today, and we are now transitioning back to our regular schedule. The Burlington Police have left a few extra officers on campus today to offer a police presence," ABSS officials said.

Alamance County 911 communications released the 911 call from the Williams High hoax. Below is the transcript. Again, police determined this call was a hoax and not a real threat.

Caller: There is an active shooter. Hello, five students have been shot at William High School.

Caller: There is an active shooter at Williams High School. Five students have been shot, the suspected shooter (inaudible) wearing red shirt, black pants.

Dispatcher: You said there is an active shooter at Williams High School? What’s he wearing?

Caller: Red shirt and black pants.

Dispatcher: Red shirt and black pants.

Dispatcher: What room is he in? Someone call the school.

Dispatcher: He shot at five students?

Caller: Yes.

Dispatcher: And he’s already in the school?

Caller: Yes.

Dispatcher: Where are you at in the building?

Caller: I am locked in the stock room. I am locked in the stock room.

Dispatcher: You’re locked in the stock room?

Caller: Yes.

Dispatcher: What kind of gun did he have? Was it a rifle? Was it a shotgun?

Caller: Long rifle.

Dispatcher: Long rifle.

Dispatcher: Do you know what hallway the shooter was going down or where was the shooter?

Caller: Hallway in the school. He shot at five students in one classroom, I told you he shot at five students in one classroom.

Dispatcher: What classroom was he in?

Caller: Number 100 English class, door number 100 English class.

Dispatcher: Do you know what teacher’s room, what teacher’s classroom that is?

WILKES COUNTY

Shortly before noon, social media chatter about an active shooter situation at Wilkes Central High School made the rounds. Wilkes County 911 Communications Public Information Officer Todd Langford said it was a hoax call that came in. He didn't know if it was connected to the other hoax calls at other high schools reported across the state.

GUILFORD COUNTY

In Guilford County, school officials said there was a swatting call regarding Grimsley High School on Thursday. It was determined to be a false report.

SWATTING is the action of prank-calling emergency services in an attempt to dispatch a large number of armed police officers to an address.

GCS released the following statement:

Guilford County Schools (GCS) is aware of recent national trends of swatting calls – false calls to 911 targeting schools. This morning, law enforcement confirmed a swatting call regarding Grimsley High School. School districts across the state also received swatting calls today. Local and state law enforcement agencies have determined these reports are false and are investigating the origin of the calls. The calls have not caused a disruption to our students’ learning.

FORSYTH COUNTY

In Forsyth County, school officials said a fake call about a shooting at Parkland High School came in.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools also sent out a statement:

WS/FCS is aware of untruthful phone calls happening across the state claiming violence inside schools. Earlier today a call was received into 911 claiming there had been a shooting at Parkland High School. While there was no shooting, or disturbance of any kind on campus, law enforcement responded appropriately. Campus was canvassed by school leaders and law enforcement out of extra precaution. All students and staff are safe and there was no incident at Parkland. The school day is proceeding as normal. WS/FCS has made Parkland families aware of the untruthful report to 911.

