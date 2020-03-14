CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate University was placed on a brief lockdown after the university police responded to an attempted armed robbery.

The university said the incident happened at an apartment complex in South Village.

Police said they are on scene and looking for a black male, believed to be in his early 20s. Police describe the suspect as tall and slim and may have dreadlocks.

Police said the man was wearing a large black coat with a hood. If you have information about who this person might be, you are asked to immediately call Wingate Police or 911.

