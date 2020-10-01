CONCORD, N.C. — Parents in Concord are on alert about an alleged threat of violence at Winkler Middle School.

The rumor claimed a Winkler Middle School student threatened to shoot up the school Friday.

Both law enforcement and school district officials told WCNC NBC Charlotte that it is nothing more than a rumor.

"Unfortunately, the rumor has gotten out of control and spread rapidly on social media this afternoon and evening," a spokesperson for the Cabarrus County school district said in a statement. "Please do not share any messages or posts on social media that continue to perpetuate this rumor."

The statement continued:

"The safety of our students and staff is a priority for our school and our school district. We work very closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our campuses."

The Concord Police Department said they will have "ample law enforcement presence" in and around the school campus Friday.

The police department tweeted that they "take these threats (credible or not) very seriously."

