Crime

$3.6M in drugs, guns, and cars seized from Winston-Salem home

Detectives say a tip from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of trafficking meth, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County detectives said Tuesday they arrested a man accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin, meth, and ecstasy. Investigators said the drugs had a street value of more than $3.6 million. 

A detective with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a tip from the community about suspected drug activity at a home on Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem, according to a release. 

Detectives searched the home on December 23, which led to the arrest of 36-year-old Johnathan Duwayne Schultz. 

Schultz was charged with the following: 

  • two (2) felony counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine;
  • felony Trafficking Cocaine;
  • felony Trafficking Heroin;
  • felony Trafficking MDMA;
  • felony Manufacturing Cocaine;
  • felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine;
  • felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance;
  • felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance;
  • felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin;
  • felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana;
  • felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver MDMA;
  • six (6) counts of felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance;
  • five (5) counts of felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
  • two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and
  • felony Alter/Remove Serial Number from Firearm.

Detectives seized the following items from the home: 

  • 153.4 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $15,340.00;
  • 50 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of approximately $12,500.00;
  • 3,600 grams of Marijuana with a street value of approximately $43,680.00;
  • 28.7 grams of MDMA with a street value of approximately $4,305.00;
  • 14,340 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $3,585,000.00;
  • an assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone, and Suboxone with a street value of approximately $200.00;
  • $1,520.00 in US Currency;
  • five (5) Firearms; and
  • two (2) Vehicles

