$3.6M in drugs, guns, and cars seized from Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County detectives said Tuesday they arrested a man accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin, meth, and ecstasy. Investigators said the drugs had a street value of more than $3.6 million.
A detective with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a tip from the community about suspected drug activity at a home on Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem, according to a release.
Detectives searched the home on December 23, which led to the arrest of 36-year-old Johnathan Duwayne Schultz.
Schultz was charged with the following:
- two (2) felony counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine;
- felony Trafficking Cocaine;
- felony Trafficking Heroin;
- felony Trafficking MDMA;
- felony Manufacturing Cocaine;
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine;
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance;
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance;
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin;
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana;
- felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver MDMA;
- six (6) counts of felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance;
- five (5) counts of felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and
- felony Alter/Remove Serial Number from Firearm.
Detectives seized the following items from the home:
- 153.4 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $15,340.00;
- 50 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of approximately $12,500.00;
- 3,600 grams of Marijuana with a street value of approximately $43,680.00;
- 28.7 grams of MDMA with a street value of approximately $4,305.00;
- 14,340 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $3,585,000.00;
- an assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone, and Suboxone with a street value of approximately $200.00;
- $1,520.00 in US Currency;
- five (5) Firearms; and
- two (2) Vehicles