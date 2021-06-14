William Scott, 26, fired more than a dozen shots using a semi-automatic rifle into the Winston-Salem Police Department's District One building on Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accused of shooting into a Winston-Salem Police Department building may also be responsible for the deaths of his mother and grandmother, investigators said.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old William Scott. He's been charged with attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

Scott is in a hospital, in stable condition, after a chase and a shootout with police that started around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Scott fired more than a dozen shots into the police department's district one office on North Point Boulevard with a semi-automatic rifle.

#HappeningNow Investigators with the Winston-Salem PD at Hanes Park collecting evidence. This is where their police chase ended after a shoot out with 26-year-old William Scott, Monday.



WSPD Chief Katrina Thompson said there were more than 50 police employees in the building at the time.

Officers outside the police station saw the driver shooting from inside the car, and that's when the chase started.

Chief Thompson said the chase went on for about four miles when the suspect got out of the car outside the Reynolds High School gym.

That's when police said Scott fired shots at officers, dropped the rifle, and ran into Hanes Park. Police chased after him on foot.

Chief Thompson said through the park, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun. Police said officers fired back, and that's when the suspect was shot.

Chief Thompson said immediately, her officers helped Scott, who'd just been shot. She explained how grateful she was for that.

"They did their jobs with compassion and dignity - literally while under fire," Chief Thompson said.

While all this unfolded, investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem Police Department went to check on the relatives and people who may know Scott - worried they could be in danger.

In Clemmons, at Scott's parents' home, investigators found the body of Scott's mother.

In Winston-Salem, detectives found the body of Scott's grandmother.

Both cases are being investigated as homicides. No charges have been filed in those cases yet.

Chief Thompson said the police department has had some contact with William Scott in the past, but nothing that led them to believe something like this could happen.

Chief Thompson said three officers are on administrative duty, and they expect to release names at some point as the investigation continues.

Police said one of the officers responding to the shooting was involved in a crash. They said the officer was driving on a curved section of Robinhood Road when he hit a curb. The officer lost control of the cruiser, crashed into two trees, then ended up against the back of a house on Roslyn Road. The officer was treated for minor injuries.