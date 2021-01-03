Have you seen this missing teen? Police hold search for 13-year-old Winston-Salem boy

According to investigators, Keshawn Pernell Solomon was last seen on Cameron Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a teen.

Winston-Salem police said Solomon returned home after a Silver Alert Saturday and then ran way again Sunday.

Police describe Solomon as 5 foot 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange and grey jacket as well as dark green pants with stripes. Investigators said Solomon may also have a black backpack in his possession.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

