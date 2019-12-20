WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say there was a shooting at a municipal city building on Friday morning.

Details are limited but police say officers were called to the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities say the scene is stable and the public is not in danger.

Police say they expect the area to have a heavy police presence for most of the day. They said the SBI is assisting in the investigation.

A worker told our Kandace Redd he heard several gunshots.

Police say they will hold a press conference with more information around 2 p.m.

